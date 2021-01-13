0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 11:57

US House Votes to Urge Pence to Use 25th Amendment against Trump

Members split overwhelmingly along party lines in the vote with just one Republican backing the resolution.

Under the 25th Amendment, US Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet would need to declare Trump was unable to perform his duties.

Pence has already rejected the use of the 25th Amendment, making Trump’s impeachment more likely, according to analysts. A number of Republicans have now broken ranks to say they would back that move, including Liz Cheney, the third most senior Republican in the House, Al Jazeera reported.

A vote in impeaching Trump is expected on Wednesday.

Five people died as a result of last week’s chaos, which followed a rally by the outgoing president at the White House. Trump, who has shown no remorse over the events and has claimed he’s the victim of a ‘witch hunt’, is accused of “incitement of insurrection” following the attack on the heart of the US government.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of “fanning the flames” of violence.

“The president’s actions demonstrate his absolute inability to discharge the most basic functions and duties of his office,” she said. “The president must be removed from office immediately.

“I urge my Republican colleagues to open their eyes and finally hold this president accountable. The security of our country and the security of our very democracy are at stake.”
