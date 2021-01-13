0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 11:58

Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal

“We must further strengthen the nuclear war deterrent while doing our best to build up the most powerful military strength,” Kim told the Workers’ Party congress, footage broadcast on Korea Central Television showed.

A nuclear summit between Kim and outgoing US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February 2019 broke down over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

In the eight-day meeting, which has lasted twice as long as the previous gathering in 2016, Kim called the US “the fundamental obstacle to the development of our revolution and our foremost principal enemy.”

Its policy towards the North “will never change, whoever comes into power,” he added, without mentioning US President-elect Joe Biden by name.
