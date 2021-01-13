0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 23:53

Beijing Urges London, Ottawa to Cancel Restrictions on Imports from China's Xinjiang

Story Code : 910020
Beijing Urges London, Ottawa to Cancel Restrictions on Imports from China
Western nations have been accusing the Chinese authorities of systematic human rights abuses against the Uyghur community in Xinjiang. Earlier in January, London and Ottawa imposed measures aimed at preventing domestic companies from participating in "human rights violations" in the Western Chinese province that include a ban on imports of goods produced in part or full by forced labour, Sputnik reported.

"China strongly opposes this, Canada and the UK should immediately withdraw their wrong decisions, stop interfering in China's internal affairs and harming Chinese interests," Zhao said during a briefing, adding that Beijing would take the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security.

The spokesman accused the UK and Canada of "spreading lies" about the so-called rights violations, denied that the Uyghur community is subjected to forced labour, and said that the West aims to pressure companies from Xinjiang and prevent the region's development.
Related Stories
Ethnic riots kill 27 in in China's Xinjiang
Islam Times - A fresh wave of ethnic riots has hit China’s troubled restive far western region of Xinjiang, killing more than dozen people, state media say.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
11 January 2021
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
11 January 2021
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
11 January 2021
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
10 January 2021