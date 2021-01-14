0
Thursday 14 January 2021 - 11:19

“Israel” Approves Plan for Permanent US Embassy

Story Code : 910128
“Israel” Approves Plan for Permanent US Embassy
Occupied al-Quds’ [Jerusalem] Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum announced in a tweet that under a plan approved by the al-Quds Municipal Building and Planning Committee, a new building will be constructed on “Derech Hebron” street.

The existing diplomatic mission in the Arnona neighborhood will be expanded.

Mayor Moshe Lion hailed the decision as a historic moment and said it could prompt other nations to relocate their embassies to the capital.

According to Kan public broadcaster, the decision was fast-tracked in the final days of the administration of US President Donald Trump, who moved the US diplomatic mission to al-Quds back in 2018.

The Trump team also recognized the occupied Golan Heights as part of the “Israeli” entity and changed decades of US policy on “Israeli” settlements in the occupied West Bank, no longer deeming them as illegal en masse.

US President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be inaugurated on January 20, did not indicate an intention to reverse the embassy relocation.
Related Stories
«Israel» Won’t Oppose US Sale of F-35 to UAE
Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity will not oppose US sales of "specific weapons systems" to the United Arab Emirates, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entity’s War ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021