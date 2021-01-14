“Israel” Approves Plan for Permanent US Embassy

Islam Times - A key Tel Aviv panel has approved the plans to expand the US diplomatic presence in the Israeli capital.

Occupied al-Quds’ [Jerusalem] Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum announced in a tweet that under a plan approved by the al-Quds Municipal Building and Planning Committee, a new building will be constructed on “Derech Hebron” street.The existing diplomatic mission in the Arnona neighborhood will be expanded.Mayor Moshe Lion hailed the decision as a historic moment and said it could prompt other nations to relocate their embassies to the capital.According to Kan public broadcaster, the decision was fast-tracked in the final days of the administration of US President Donald Trump, who moved the US diplomatic mission to al-Quds back in 2018.The Trump team also recognized the occupied Golan Heights as part of the “Israeli” entity and changed decades of US policy on “Israeli” settlements in the occupied West Bank, no longer deeming them as illegal en masse.US President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be inaugurated on January 20, did not indicate an intention to reverse the embassy relocation.