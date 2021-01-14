0
Thursday 14 January 2021 - 12:02

Those Relying on Trump in Attack on Yemen Urged to End Aggression

Story Code : 910141
Mohammad Abdulsalam, the spokesman for Ansarullah movement and head of the National Delegation, said that those regimes who got involved in unjust wars relying on Trump and his protection must stop their aggression against Yemen completely.

“The countries that have attacked Yemen must stop their aggression and lift the siege in a comprehensive manner, and there is no place for half-measures,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday, Al-Masirah reported.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to approve the procedures to remove Trump and approved the indictment against him. A total of 232 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, including 10 Republicans and 222 Democrats, voted to impeach Trump, while 197 lawmakers, all Republican, rejected it.

Trump thus became the first president in US history to face impeachment twice.
