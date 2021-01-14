0
Thursday 14 January 2021 - 12:53

FBI Urges Police Chiefs Across US to Be on High Alert for Threats

Story Code : 910158
FBI Urges Police Chiefs Across US to Be on High Alert for Threats
According to unnamed participants of an extensive call with officials, Wray and Cucinelli did not elaborate on specifics, but said they would issue a national threat bulletin urging all US citizens to be cautious in coming days.

The two were particularly concerned about potential attacks on business, state capitols, federal buildings and the homes of congressional members, the report noted.

“They’re very, very worried about these, what they referred to as domestic violent extremists, embedding themselves in other protests,” a police chief told The NYT. “Christopher Wray seemed particularly concerned about what was sort of the disregard these folks have for democratic government. The focus was not to go after people engaged in peaceful protest. There were others embedded in that who were engaged in violence and criminal behavior.”

The reported warnings come as Washington DC is beefing up security measures amid fears of additional violence. Particularly, large detachments of National Guard troops were sent to the Capitol during the US House vote to impeach Trump a second time.

Earlier in the week, Trump approved an emergency declaration for the US capital city, which will remain in effect until 24 January.

Concerns regarding potential violence ahead of the Biden inauguration emerged after reports on FBI warnings of armed protests planned in all 50 US state capitals in the days before January 20.

Last week, Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol, killing five people, including a law enforcement officer who was beaten to death, and causing widespread damage and vandalism while failing to disrupt the certification of the election results.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021