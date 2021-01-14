0
Thursday 14 January 2021 - 23:56

Bahrain Regime Authorities Persecuting, Blackmailing Sheikh Zuhair Ashour: Statement

Story Code : 910246
The statement mentioned that Sheikh Ashour, who was lost six months ago, as well as several other prisoners were being ill-treated by the jail authorities, which prevent them from contacting their families.

The family classified the cleric as a conscience prisoner, stressing that it would exert all the possible efforts to emancipate him.

The Bahraini opposition has been peacefully against the regime’s unfair policies, defending all the Bahrainis’ right to freedom and democracy. In response, the regime authorities resorted to the brutal manners of suppressing the opposition movements, including murder, imprisonment and persecution.
