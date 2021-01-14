Egypt’s Sisi Discusses Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments with Sudanese Delegation

Islam Times - Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed on Thursday the latest developments in bilateral relations with a Sudanese delegation led by Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council member Shamseldin Kabashi, the Egyptian presidency announced.

El-Sisi and the delegation discussed the latest developments concerning the mounting tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan over the disputed eastern border region of Al-Fashqa.Ethiopia and Sudan have been exchanging accusations over ownership rights of the agricultural area.The Egyptian president also discussed the latest regional developments, especially the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), and the necessity of coordinating efforts and stances to achieve the interests of both countries.Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel attended the meeting.