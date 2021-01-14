0
Thursday 14 January 2021 - 23:59

Egypt’s Sisi Discusses Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments with Sudanese Delegation

Story Code : 910247
Egypt’s Sisi Discusses Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments with Sudanese Delegation
El-Sisi and the delegation discussed the latest developments concerning the mounting tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan over the disputed eastern border region of Al-Fashqa.

Ethiopia and Sudan have been exchanging accusations over ownership rights of the agricultural area.

The Egyptian president also discussed the latest regional developments, especially the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), and the necessity of coordinating efforts and stances to achieve the interests of both countries.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel attended the meeting.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021