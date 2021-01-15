Iranian Navy Traces Foreign Submarine Near Drills Zone

Islam Times - The Iranian naval forces detected a foreign submarine trying to approach the massive Eqtedar (Might) 99 wargames zone on Thursday.

The public relations office of the Iranian Army announced on Thursday that on the final phase of Eqtedar 99 naval drills in Makran Coast of the Sea of Oman and the Northern Indian Ocean, a foreign submarine was traced and monitored by the Navy.It added that the submarine which aimed to approach the drills zone in the Northern Indian Ocean was detected by the anti-submarine helicopters of the Iranian Navy and left the region immediately after being traced.Eqtedar 99 naval wargames kicked off in Makran Coast of the Sea of Oman and the Northern Indian Ocean on Wednesday morning, as the Iranian Navy received its largest warship, Makran.The two-day naval drills began on Wednesday in the Southeastern region of Makran Coast and the Northern Indian Ocean while a home-grown giant vessel, Makran, was delivered to the Navy.In the first phase of the exercises, the Army's surface, subsurface and flight units were expanded to the general zone of the wargames to continue their specialized exercises according to the specified scenario.The huge warship Makran is a domestically-manufactured helicopter carrier that can be used for logistical purposes in support of the naval forces' maritime missions.The wargames were attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and other senior commanders.According to Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Makran can carry seven helicopters and can support the Navy’s missions in high waters, such as the Northern part of the Indian Ocean, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea.On the second day of massive wargames dubbed as Eqtedar 99 on Thursday, the Iranian naval forces successfully fired several types of cruise missiles .A variety of cruise missiles with different ranges successfully hit their targets in the Northern Indian Ocean and the exercises general zone.In addition, the Iran-designed class of semi-heavy submarine, Fateh, shot its first-ever torpedo during the drills that successfully hit the target.Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination and Spokesman of the Drills Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani told reporters on the sidelines of the drills that Iran is in possession of different naval cruise missiles, adding that their high destruction power has turned them into effective and decisive weapons in any wars in the sea.He added that information about some of the weapons and systems used in this exercises are classified as confidential, saying that enemies should know that in case of any aggression against the maritime borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will be targeted by cruise missiles from the coast and sea.Rear Admiral Kaviani said that various types of home-made drones were also used in the wargames which displayed proper performance.