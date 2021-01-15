0
Friday 15 January 2021 - 11:26

Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE

Story Code : 910320
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
This comes as US President-elect Biden has promised to put human rights and democracy at the forefront of US foreign policy, and he skipped over all three when placing phone calls to the leaders of 17 countries after his election victory.

He was particularly critical of Saudi Arabia during the campaign over the aggression on Yemen and human rights issues.

According to Barack, "Israel" sees its security and intelligence relationships with the three countries as central to its strategy to counter Iran and an important pillar in regional security.

Now, "Israel" fears that Biden will not only seek a deal with Iran, but also cool relations with America's Arab partners.

Behind the scenes, the "Israeli" war officials told David that they plan to make the case to the Biden administration that the region has changed over the last four years, with a new regional alignment forming as "Israel" strengthens its ties with Arab countries.

“We were very close to losing Egypt several years ago and our message to the Biden administration will be: 'Take it slow, dramatic changes took place, don’t come with predispositions and don’t harm relations with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE,'" a senior "Israeli" official told the journalist.
Related Stories
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Islam Times - With the encouragement and the official mediation of the “Israeli” government, the apartheid ...
Comment


Featured Stories
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021