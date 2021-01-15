0
Friday 15 January 2021 - 12:20

Biden Inauguration Rehearsal Postponed Due to Security Concerns

Story Code : 910330
Biden Inauguration Rehearsal Postponed Due to Security Concerns
The rehearsal ceremony is now expected to take place on Monday, sources told the portal. Biden's team have also cancelled the president-elect's planned Monday train trip from Wilmington, Delaware to Washington due to security concerns, the portal said.

Tensions are high in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration, planned for January 20, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building on January 6. Five people reportedly died during the riots, which broke out after Trump delivered a speech.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said during a briefing on Thursday that law enforcement officials are concerned about the potential of violence breaking out across the United States during the ceremony.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops are set to be deployed to Washington during the inauguration ceremony.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021