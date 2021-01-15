0
Friday 15 January 2021 - 12:37

Lavrov Says US ‘Doing All It Can’ to Disrupt Dialogue between Iran, Gulf States

Lavrov Says US ‘Doing All It Can’ to Disrupt Dialogue between Iran, Gulf States
“We are interested in Iran and the Arab states establishing a normal dialogue, reaching confidence-building agreements, transparency in military affairs and developing cooperating in general,” Lavorv said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, our American colleagues up, at least the current administration, have been doing their utmost to thwart this dialogue up until now,” the top Russian diplomat added.

According to Lavrov, the Russian proposal to create a security strategy for the Persian Gulf is particularly aimed at developing dialogue between Iran and the Arab states.

“It is crucial that no one interfere in this process and take actions aimed at undermining the very efforts to create this dialogue,” he underlined.
