19 Afghan Forces Killed, Injured in Afghanistan Kunduz Prov.

Islam Times - The head of Afghanistan's Kunduz Provincial Council said that 19 Afghan security forces were killed and wounded in a Taliban attack.

Mohammad Yusuf Ayoubi, Head of Kunduz Provincial Council in northeastern Afghanistan said on Friday that seven people were killed in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Imam Sahib city in this province, Anadolu reported.Last night, the Taliban group attacked a security forces checkpoint in Ortubaz area in Imam Sahib city and 12 security forces were wounded in the clashes, he continued.This is while that Afghan peace talks between representatives of Kabul and Taliban continued yesterday in Doha of Qatar, but some sources said it was temporarily suspended until after the inauguration of the new US administration.