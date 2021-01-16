0
Saturday 16 January 2021 - 04:12

Ankara Says Macron Expressed Desire to Improve Bilateral Relations in Letter to Erdogan

Story Code : 910438
Ankara Says Macron Expressed Desire to Improve Bilateral Relations in Letter to Erdogan
“Two days ago, we received a very good and positive letter from Macron, which contains his desire to develop relations, to meet with our president,” Cavusolgu said, as cited by the Sabah news outlet.

The top diplomat noted that Erdogan reacted positively to the letter from his French counterpart, agreeing for interaction through videoconferences and phone calls.

Turkey-France tensions revolve around several geopolitical issues, including the Eastern Mediterranean crisis and the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, where both parties hold opposing stances.

Turkish and French leaders have also been in a row over the problem of radical Islamism since October, when Macron pledged to fight the Islamist threat amid the national dismay over several terrorist attacks in France, including the brutal beheading of a history teacher in Paris and deadly knife-stabbing in Nice. In response, Erdogan commented on the French president’s mental health and urged the Turkish population to refrain from buying French-made products. 
Comment


Featured Stories
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021