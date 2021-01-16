0
Saturday 16 January 2021 - 04:44

US Transfers Daesh Prisoners to Iraqi-Syrian Border: Report

American forces used choppers to relocate the Daesh terrorists from prisons in Hasakah province in northeast Syria to the Iraqi border, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV quoted on-the-ground sources as saying.

According to the report, US helicopters transfer Daesh prisoners from Ghuwayran and al-Sena’aa prisons to American bases near the border several times a day.

Over 100 terrorists earlier transferred to the Iraqi border from the prison have been released after being armed by the US military for attack on the positions of the Syrian army and their allies in the Syrian and Iraqi deserts, the sources said.

In the last three months of 2020, the Americans transferred dozens of Daesh prisoners from al-Shaddadi and al-Hasakah prisons in Hasakah to the “55 KM area” of al-Tanf, where the US military base is located, using them for attacks against the Syrian army positions, according to Al Mayadeen.

Daesh suffers another blow in Iraq

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, targeted several gatherings of Daesh terrorists in northern Samarra in Saladin province, on Thursday night.

The operation started after the PMU’s 313th brigade received precise confidential intelligence, leaving an unknown number of the terrorists dead or injured.

The Takfiri terror group has already lost all urban strongholds it once held, thanks to continued anti-terror operations by the Iraqi army and its allied fighters from Hashd al Sha’abi. However, Daesh remnants, every so often, attack civilians and soldiers alike in the West Asian country.

Hashd al-Sha’abi has recently focused on detection and destruction of Daesh slipper cells in the Arab country.

However, Washington has accordingly ramped up its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

Earlier this month, the United States imposed sanctions on PMU chairman Falih al-Fayyadh, accusing him of being responsible for a crackdown by security forces on anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad and later in several other cities in late 2019.
