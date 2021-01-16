0
Saturday 16 January 2021 - 11:12

Hezbollah Denounces EU’s Decision to Sanction Syria’s FM: They Continue to Cover Terrorism

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The European Union [EU] continued its aggressive policy towards Syria, its legitimate government and resisting people, by targeting the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Mikdad.

Al-Mikdad is making a distinguished effort to explain Syria's position before international forums. He is further defending his country's interests and sovereign decision.

As Hezbollah condemns and denounces the EU sanctions on Minister al-Mikdad, it deplores the EU's adoption of a policy of hostility and creating tensions towards Syria.

This comes as the EU continues to cover terrorism and terrorist organizations and to support them in all their forms. Meanwhile, it imposes sanctions on a minister in the legitimate government of Syria, instead of opening dialogue channels with Syria through the Foreign Ministry itself, to restore security and stability in the region.

Hezbollah declares its solidarity with Minister Al-Mikdad and praises his long diplomatic experience and effective role in serving the Syrian people over the years in various locations and circumstances.
