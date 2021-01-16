Top Iranian General: Severe Missile Response to Any Naval Aggression

Islam Times - Iran’s highest-ranking military commander described the launch of ballistic missiles to hit targets at a distance of over 1,800 km in an ongoing war drills as a meaningful choice, warning the enemies that any threat to Iran’s national interests would draw a harsh response.

In remarks on the sidelines of the large-scale exercise that the IRGC Aerospace Force has staged in the Central Desert of Iran, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Saturday morning’s operation to blast targets with long-range ballistic missiles in the southern areas of the Oman Sea and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean at a distance of over 1,800 kilometers had a meaning.“Choosing a bunch of long-range missiles against naval targets illustrates that if the enemies of the Islamic Republic have ill intentions against our national interests, maritime trade routes, and territory, they will come under missile strike and will be destroyed,” the top Iranian general warned.He further noted that the ongoing Payambar-e Azam 15 [The Great Prophet 15] war drills and the other intensive exercises that have been held over the past 15 days and will continue for the next five days indicate the Iranian Armed Force’s preparedness in all arenas.Iran is not seeking to launch any offence, Major General Baqeri reiterated, but made it clear that any hostile action against Iran will face a strong attack “with maximum power and in the shortest time.”Various classes of long-range ballistic missiles were launched in the final stage of the war game on Saturday morning to detonate the hypothetical enemy’s warships from a distance of 1,800 kilometers north of the Indian Ocean.