0
Saturday 16 January 2021 - 12:21

NAM Condemns Cuba Inclusion in US' List of Terrorist Nations

Story Code : 910534
NAM Condemns Cuba Inclusion in US
In a statement, the bloc described such action as unjustified and rejected the politicization of the fight against terrorism.

All this is to the detriment of international efforts to that end, including through the unilateral preparation of lists in which States and their constitutional institutions are accused of allegedly supporting terrorism, the text notes, Prensa Latina reported. 

Therefore, NAM 'rejects the unfounded accusation that Cuba sponsors terrorism,' it highlights.

The movement - which groups some 120 nations - maintains a steadfast position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

As well as against all acts, methods, and practices of terrorism wherever, by whomever, and against whomever, they are committed, including those in which States are directly or indirectly involved, the statement points out.

To conclude, the Ministry called on the new US administration to take the necessary actions to reverse the unfounded inclusion of Cuba in this unilateral list and to advance towards the normalization of relations between both countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021