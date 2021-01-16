0
Saturday 16 January 2021 - 12:24

Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM

Story Code : 910535
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
The allegations of US officials against Iran over support for al-Qaeda has done solely for the sake of pleasing the Zionist Regime, said Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stressing that such accusations are baseless and unreliable.

These actions are aimed at attracting the Zionist regime’s approval and satisfaction, and no one in the world believes this, he told Bol News. 

The deadline of the current US government and Pompeo has been expired, but these statements and actions are dangerous, he also said, adding that perhaps such claims by Pompeo are in line with his candidacy for the 2024 US elections, through which he aims to gain the support of the Zionist lobby.

Zionist Regime has always sought to weaken Iran and put pressure on it, while no country like Iran is at the forefront of resistance and self-reliance, he said. All terrorists of 11 September were Mike Pompeo's favorites states in the Middle East, Not Iran, Imran Khan added.
Related Stories
What are Drives behind Visit of Pakistani PM’s Brother to Saudi Arabia?
Islam Times - Punjab’s Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia on December 28 at the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021