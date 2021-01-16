0
Saturday 16 January 2021 - 12:39

Hashd al-Sha’abi Thwarts ISIL Attack Plan on Samarra

Story Code : 910545
Hashd al-Sha’abi Thwarts ISIL Attack Plan on Samarra
The ISIL terrorist members had prepared a plan to take control of the southern axis of Samarra. They wanted to gain control of the Yathrib region in southern Samarra, according to Baghdad Today. 

According to the report, the plan of the IISL terrorists to target the southern axis of Samarra failed by Hashd al-Shaabi forces.

A security source stated that Hashd al-Shaabi forces thwarted the ISIL plan for Samarra by conducting an intelligence operation.

Hashd al-Shaabi forces managed to arrest 5 people during an operation after preventing the ISIL operation in southern Samarra. These people intended to take part in the operation.

Meanwhile, Hashd al-Shaabi forces have already identified and arrested two leaders of the ISIL terrorist group during an operation in the northern axis of the country.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.
Related Stories
Hashd al-Sha’abi Arrests 30 ISIL Forces in Saladin, Kirkuk
Islam Times - Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, arrested 30 ISIL terrorists in Saladin and Kirkuk provinces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021