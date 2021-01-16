Russia: Iran Pioneer in Fight against Terrorism

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Saturday rejected the US allegations of Iran's link with al Qaeda, saying that the Islamic Republic is a victim of terrorism itself and a pioneer in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Zakharova said that Iran is a pioneer in the serious fight against terrorism and it has been a victim of the phenomenon.She added that there is a lot of evidence suggesting Iran's serious efforts to counter terrorists, particularly in Syria and Iraq.Zakharova also noted that the US officials’ silence about Iran's effective fight against terrorists shows that they want to blacken the realities about the country.On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used his last days in office to accuse Iran, without any evidence, of being the al-Qaeda’s “new home base,” and said the claims were part of, what he called, publicizing “declassified US intelligence.”Iran is “the new Afghanistan,” Pompeo alleged at a news conference in Washington. “Unlike in Afghanistan, when al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaeda today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime’s protection.”Tehran said the “baseless” accusations show Washington’s frustration and the failure of its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed the allegations as “warmongering lies,” pointing out to close ties between the administration of US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia, the home country of most of the 9/11 terrorists.“No one is fooled,” he tweeted. “All 9/11 terrorists came from @SecPompeo’s favorite ME destinations; NONE from Iran.”Elsewhere in her remarks, Zakharova said that according to available evidence, “Iran is itself a victim of terrorism and among the pioneers in the fight against terrorist outfits.”The Islamic Republic is an honest country in the fight against terrorism, she said, adding that there is no information on Tehran's possible links to al-Qaeda.US officials are silent on Iran's effective battle against terrorists, and their approach shows a smear campaign against Tehran, Zakharova emphasized.Pompeo’s claims came despite American authorities’ acknowledgement of Washington’s role in creating terrorist groups in the region, including al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIL or ISIS).