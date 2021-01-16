0
Saturday 16 January 2021 - 22:51

Bomb Kills Two Policemen in Afghan Capital

Story Code : 910652
The vehicle carrying the policemen was struck by the bomb in the center of the capital on the road to the prestigious Kabul University, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Two policemen were killed and one wounded, Faramarz said, AFP reported.

Violence has surged across the country in recent months, especially in Kabul which is also rocked by a new trend of targeted killings that has sown fear in the city.

The bloodshed comes even as the Taliban and government negotiators engage in peace talks to end the nearly two decade war in the country.

The two warring sides are currently in the Qatari capital Doha discussing the agenda items of the talks.
