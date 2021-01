Islam Times - The spokesman of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Hazem Qassem, said on Saturday that the US decision to expand the Central Command Mission (CENTCOM) to include ‘Israel’ is the fruit of the recent normalization deals between some Arab countries and the Zionist enemy.

Qassem added that the US decision is a new piece of evidence that the normalization deals were concluded to serve the Israeli interests.The US Department of Defense confirmed on Friday that CENTCOM’s structure would be adjusted to include oversight for the Zionist entity.