0
Sunday 17 January 2021 - 00:05

Trump Confidante Seen at White House With Notes Appearing to Call for ‘Martial Law’

Story Code : 910656
Mike Lindell, the CEO of pillow manufacturer MyPillow and a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, was photographed entering the White House with a handful of notes which appeared to call for the imposition of martial law in the United States.

Lindell has been one of the most ardent advocates of the President Trump’s theory that the election was rigged in favor of his Democrat Party opponent, Joseph R. Biden. Via his Facebook page on Friday, Mr Lindell called upon Trump supporters to “keep the faith” adding “we will have our president Donald Trump 4 more years!”

Then, later on, a photographer for the Washington Post caught images of Lindell as he left from a meeting with President Trump in the White House on Friday, January 15. In the photos, there are readable notes being carried by Lindell, which included the sentences, “Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the …” and “martial law if necessary” and “Move Kash Patel to CIA Acting.” The document also appears to mention the phrase “martial law,” saying, “… martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …”
 
