Sunday 17 January 2021 - 00:12

My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump

“One, he enjoyed every second of it,” Mary Trump told Sirius XM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah on Friday. “He is a physical coward but he’s perfectly happy when other people commit violence on his behalf,” HuffPost reported.

“Secondly, again, he really thought that that was a way to change the results of the legitimate election,” added Mary Trump, a psychologist who last year penned a damning memoir about the president and has been one of his harshest critics ever since.

Mary Trump’s take on her uncle’s state of mind during the violence that left five people dead squares with that of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) who has cited White House aides describing Trump as “delighted” when the Capitol was overrun.

At a rally before the riot, Trump had told his supporters that he’d join them to the Capitol. Instead, he returned to the White House and watched the insurrection, for which he was on Wednesday impeached by the House for inciting, unfurl on television.

The president “was walking around the White House confused about why other people on his team weren’t as excited as he was as ... rioters [pushed] against Capitol police, trying to get into the building,” said Sasse. “That was happening. He was delighted.”
