29 Taliban Figures Killed in Afghanistan’s Logar Province

Islam Times - A spokesman for Police Command in Logar province, southern Afghanistan, said that a number of 29 key Taliban members, including self-proclaimed governors and suicide attackers were killed in Mohammad Agha District.

Shapur Ahmadzai told local Afghan local media on Saturday that the Taliban personalities were targeted and killed in a special police operation in the village of Zarghun Shahr in Mohammad Agha District.In a series of other operations over the past three days in the province, three important bases of this group and several secret shelters were identified and destroyed, in which, more than 50 improvised explosive devices were destroyed, he added.In this regard, Shaheen 209th Division in northern Afghanistan also reported that army planes attacked Taliban bases in Faryab province, killing eight members of the Taliban group and wounded several others.Earlier in the day, Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that 18 Taliban forces were killed in Kandahar province who were planning to attack army checkpoints but the army targeted them in a pre-emptive operation.