Sunday 17 January 2021 - 11:21

Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul

The judges were attacked and shot dead while commuting to work in a government vehicle, Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the court told AFP.

“Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” Qaweem said on Sunday, noting that more than 200 female judges worked for the top court.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The killing of the judges is the latest in a string of assassinations targeting journalists, politicians and activists in the country that Afghan and US officials have blamed on the Taliban militants.

The Taliban, however, have denied the charges.
