Sunday 17 January 2021 - 12:18

30 Taliban Members Killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday that Taliban members were targeted by army fighter jets in towns of Shah Wali Kot and Jiri when they tried to attack army forces.

According to the Ministry of Defense, eight other Taliban members were wounded in the attacks and some of their equipment and weapons were destroyed.

Kandahar province has been witnessing the heavy fighting between Taliban members and government forces over the past two months, with heavy casualties on both sides of the conflict.

Afghanistan's national security has previously said that the Taliban group has intensified and exacerbated its attacks in southern provinces with the aim of transferring its leadership into Afghanistan.
