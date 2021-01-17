0
Sunday 17 January 2021 - 12:22

JCPOA not Enough, Paris Claims

Story Code : 910713
JCPOA not Enough, Paris Claims
In a Saturday interview with Journal du Dimanche, Le Drian said it is ‘urgent’ for the US and Iran to return to the JCPOA without mentioning the European countries’ failure to fulfill their part of the obligations under the deal, one of which was securing Iran’s economic interests.

The Trump Administration’s so-called ‘maximum-pressure policy’ towards Iran did not succeed, he said, claiming that the policy has “only increased the risk and the threat”, Sputnik reported.

“This has to stop because Iran and - I say this clearly - is in the process of acquiring nuclear (weapons) capacity", Le Drian claimed while Tehran has repeatedly announced that it has no intention to build nuclear weapons as it has been banned by a religious Fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

Le Drian also claimed it will not be enough for both sides to simply return to the JCPOA, but negotiations should be held on ‘ballistic proliferation’ and Tehran’s regional influence. He accused Iran of destabilizing the region without pointing to billions of dollars’ worth of Western countries’ arms sales to the Persian Gulf countries.

Tehran has reduced its commitments to the JCPOA in a transparent manner in response to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the deal. Iran says all these steps are reversible as soon as other parties meet their obligations under the deal that is lifting the sanctions against the country that had been agreed in the 2015-signed JCPOA. 

Meanwhile, Tehran has stressed that it will not negotiate on its missile program, describing the program as an essential means to defend the country.
Related Stories
Paris claims Syrian demand for halt of violence unacceptable
Islam Times - France has denounced Syria’s demand for guarantees by armed gangs to halt their violence within its borders, describing it as an ‘unacceptable’ demand.
Comment


Featured Stories
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021