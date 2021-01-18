0
Monday 18 January 2021 - 03:17

US Bomber Overflies Mideast for 2nd Time This Year

Story Code : 910783
“Bomber Task Force missions are observable ways to demonstrate the U.S. military’s continuing commitment to regional security,” said US Central Command’s commander.

“Short-term deployments of strategic assets are an important part of our defensive posture in the region,” Gen. Frank McKenzie added.

“The training opportunity and continued integration with regional partners improves readiness and delivers a clear and consistent message in the operational environment to both friends and potential adversaries, alike,” he went on to say.

This is the fifth Bomber Task Force mission into the Middle East in the last few months amid high tensions with Iran.
