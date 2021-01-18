0
Monday 18 January 2021 - 04:24

EU Pushing to Lessen Dollar Dominance: Report

Story Code : 910803
EU Pushing to Lessen Dollar Dominance: Report
The EU launched a long-term plan back in 2018 for the wider use of the euro in the global economy to "better protect citizens and companies against external shocks", rendering the international finance and monetary system more resilient, according to Bloomberg.

The strategy, laid out in a draft proposal, hinges on boosting the international role of the euro, while chipping away at reliance on the US dollar. The move is seen as potentially beneficial for cushioning the impact of a fallout from financial risks, including lessening the European bloc’s vulnerability to US sanctions, Sputnik reported.

“The extra-territorial application of unilateral sanctions by third countries has seriously affected the EU’s and its member states’ ability to advance foreign policy objectives, to honour international agreements and to manage bilateral relations with sanctioned countries,” the document says.

The plan, charged with fostering “openness, strength and resilience,” was earlier reported by the Financial Times, and incorporates measures to allow for the greater scrutiny of foreign takeovers.

“At times, unilateral actions by third countries have compromised legitimate trade and investment of EU businesses with other countries.”

The proposals also underscored that plummeting valuations of European stocks heightened the risk of some strategic firms being taken over against the backdrop of a continuing coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on global markets and stunted economic growth.

The document, set to be adopted by the European Commission on 19 January ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, is not final, and likely to be further augmented.
Comment


Featured Stories
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021