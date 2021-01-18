US Troops Looting Syrian Agricultural Products

Islam Times - Local sources said that the US forces continue looting the Syrian resources and agricultural crops from the areas they are occupying in the Syrian al-Jazeera.

US occupation forces on Sunday brought out a convoy of trucks laden with stolen grain from the Syrian territories to the north of Iraq via illegitimate al-Walid crossing in Hasaka countryside.Local sources told SANA that the US forces continue looting the Syrian resources and agricultural crops from the areas they are occupying in the Syrian al-Jazeera.US forces have brought out 20 trucks loaded with grain stolen from the silos and warehouses that have been controlled by QSD militia in Hasaka countryside through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing with Iraq.The sources indicated that armored vehicles affiliated with the US occupation accompanied the convoy.