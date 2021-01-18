0
Monday 18 January 2021 - 04:52

US Troops Looting Syrian Agricultural Products

US Troops Looting Syrian Agricultural Products
US occupation forces on Sunday brought out a convoy of trucks laden with stolen grain from the Syrian territories to the north of Iraq via illegitimate al-Walid crossing in Hasaka countryside.

Local sources told SANA that the US forces continue looting the Syrian resources and agricultural crops from the areas they are occupying in the Syrian al-Jazeera.

US forces have brought out 20 trucks loaded with grain stolen from the silos and warehouses that have been controlled by QSD militia in Hasaka countryside through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing with Iraq.

The sources indicated that armored vehicles affiliated with the US occupation accompanied the convoy.
