Monday 18 January 2021 - 11:51

EU Urges “Israel” to Halt Settlement Expansion in West Bank

On Sunday, the anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now said “Israeli” authorities advanced plans for the construction of 780 new illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

“‘Israel's’ latest decision to advance plans for the approval and construction of almost 800 new settlement units in the West Bank is contrary to international law and further undermines the prospects of a viable two-state solution,” the European Commission’s spokesperson on foreign affairs said in a statement.

The statement also called on the “Israeli” regime “to suspend the ongoing bidding process for the construction of new housing units for an entirely new settlement in Givat Hamatos”.

The latest settlement announcements came after the “Israeli” entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Monday ordered construction plans advanced for the 800 new settler units in the occupied West Bank, days before the pro-settlements US President Donald Trump's administration leaves office.

Also on Sunday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate strongly condemned the “Israeli” regime’s new settlement expansion plan.

The Jordanian ministry’s spokesman Dhaifullah al-Fayez said in a statement that the move marks a flagrant and grave violation of the international law and resolutions, most notably the UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

More than 600,000 “Israelis” live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem].

All “Israeli” settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.

After Trump took office in December 2016, the “Israeli” entity stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”
