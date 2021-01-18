Prosecutor: Trump Incitement ‘Most Dangerous Crime’ Committed by US President

Islam Times - The lead prosecutor for US President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment began building his case for conviction at trial, asserting on Sunday that Trump’s incitement of the mob that stormed the US Capitol was “the most dangerous crime” ever committed by a president against the United States.

A Senate trial could begin as soon as this week, just as Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president.Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat-Maryland, did not say when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat-California, will send the single article of impeachment against Trump — for “incitement of insurrection” — to the Senate, which will trigger the beginning of the trial. But Raskin said “it should be coming up soon” as Pelosi organizes the formal transfer.The House voted to impeach Trump last Wednesday, one week after the violent insurrection that interrupted the official count of electoral votes, ransacked the Capitol and left Congress deeply shaken. Before the mob overpowered police and entered the building, Trump told them to “fight like hell” against the certification of Biden’s election win.“We’re going to be able to tell the story of this attack on America and all of the events that led up to it,” Raskin said. “This president set out to dismantle and overturn the election results from the 2020 presidential election. He was perfectly clear about that.”Democrats and the incoming administration are facing the challenge of reckoning with the Capitol attack at the same time that Biden takes office and tries to move the country forward. They say the Congress can do both, balancing a trial with confirmations of the new president’s Cabinet and consideration of his legislative priorities.Raskin said Congress cannot establish a precedent where “we just want to let bygones be bygones” just because Trump has left office.