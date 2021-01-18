0
Monday 18 January 2021 - 11:58

‘Israeli’ Warplanes Attack Besieged Gaza Strip

Story Code : 910908
The aircraft “struck military targets” belonging to the Hamas resistance movement in Gaza, it ‘Israeli’ military said in a statement on Monday.

It claimed that the attack took place in response to an alleged rocket attack launched from Gaza towards the coast near the city of Ashdod in the occupied territories.

There were no reports of any damage.

Zionist military sources said the rockets had landed in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Palestinian Information Center cited local sources as saying that an ‘Israeli’ warplane fired two rockets at a position as well as a farmland east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, causing material damage.

According to the report, another ‘Israeli’ warplane fired two rockets at a position east of Khan Yunis city, destroying it and private properties nearby.

The Zionist regime every so often launches strikes against positions in the blockaded enclave, accusing the resistance groups there of launching rockets.

Gaza has been under a crippling ‘Israeli’ siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.

Since 2008, the Zionist entity has waged three wars against Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinians.
