Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 03:05

Syrian Foreign Ministry Refutes Reports about Contacts with “Israel”

Syrian Foreign Ministry Refutes Reports about Contacts with “Israel”
“The Syrian Arab Republic categorically denies the untrue news marketed by some mass media about holding any Syrian-‘Israeli’ meetings in anywhere,” an official source at the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement added that such news is a failed attempt by the financiers of those newspapers to doubt Syria’s principled and firm stances towards the “Israeli” occupation.

The source added that Syria stresses that it was and still is clear in its policy and it takes its decisions in a way that serves the national interest and the just causes of the Arab nation, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue and the liberation of the entire occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied Arab lands in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

It went on to say that Syria affirms that the forces which stand behind those lies are the same ones that seek to normalize with that entity and try to draw the whole region into Western Zionist alliances.
