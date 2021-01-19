0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 04:00

Zionist Entity Admits Failure in Preventing Hezbollah from Possessing Precision Missiles

Story Code : 911010
Zionist Entity Admits Failure in Preventing Hezbollah from Possessing Precision Missiles
In an article published on Monday, Al-Akhbar’s Yahya Dbouk reported, citing Israeli intelligence, that Hezbollah’s arsenal of now includes hundreds and not dozens of precision guided missiles.

“After a long time of denial, Israeli enemy’s intelligence has finally admitted that Hezbollah now possesses hundreds of precision missiles that are capable of hitting sensitive sites across the Zionist entity.

Hezbollah’s movements to develop its arsenal were “despite hundreds of strikes in Syria, which were aimed at preventing Hezbollah from transferring such missiles,” Dbouk said, noting that this “will have high influence on decision makers in Tel Aviv.”

“According to estimations by Israeli intelligence quoted by Israeli Channel 13, Israeli enemy’s efforts to prevent Hezbollah from having precision missiles have failed.”

“Syria strikes did not prevent Hezbollah from developing its capabilities to manufacture and install mid-range and long-range precision guided missiles, according to Israeli estimations, ” Dbouk said.
Comment


Featured Stories
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021