0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 09:17

Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration

Story Code : 911073
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari told the Tasnim news agency on Monday that the drills would begin on Tuesday around the port city of Makran in eastern Baluchistan province, near the border with Pakistan.

“The main purpose of the war game is to evaluate the mobility and offense power of the rapid reaction brigades and corps and the mobile offense units of the Army Ground Force,” Gen. Heidari said.

He added that the drills would practice a “rapid and decisive response” to hostile threats and simulate major strikes on hypothetical enemy coast. 

On Saturday Iran test-fired ballistic surface-to-surface missiles, hitting a seaborne target at a range of 1,100 miles [1,800 km] across the Gulf of Oman in the Indian Ocean.

Earlier this month outgoing President Trump ordered the aircraft super-carrier USS Nimitz to remain in the region after it had been ordered to return to the US following a deployment off Somalia, south of Yemen.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021