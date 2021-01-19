UK ’Seriously Concerned’ By ‘Israeli’ Approval of New West Bank Settler Units

Islam Times - The United Kingdom [UK] on Monday said it was "seriously concerned" by the Zionist government's decision to build nearly 800 settler units in the West Bank settlements, asking it to end the project "immediately."

"The UK is seriously concerned by the Government of ‘Israel's’ decision to approve the construction of 780 new settlement units across the Occupied Palestinian Territories," a Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said."We call for the construction of these in East [al-Quds] and elsewhere in the West Bank to cease immediately."A Zionist war ministry panel is set to convene next week to green-light the construction of 500 illegal settler units in the settlements of Beit El, Oranit, Itamar, Givat Ze’ev and Shavei Shomron.A further 100 settler units will be authorized in the settlement of Tal Menashe.Plans for another 250 settler units are set to be advanced for the outpost of Nofei Nehemiah -- but the project has reportedly not received comprehensive approval.