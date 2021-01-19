UK ’Seriously Concerned’ By ‘Israeli’ Approval of New West Bank Settler Units
Story Code : 911076
"The UK is seriously concerned by the Government of ‘Israel's’ decision to approve the construction of 780 new settlement units across the Occupied Palestinian Territories," a Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said.
"We call for the construction of these in East [al-Quds] and elsewhere in the West Bank to cease immediately."
A Zionist war ministry panel is set to convene next week to green-light the construction of 500 illegal settler units in the settlements of Beit El, Oranit, Itamar, Givat Ze’ev and Shavei Shomron.
A further 100 settler units will be authorized in the settlement of Tal Menashe.
Plans for another 250 settler units are set to be advanced for the outpost of Nofei Nehemiah -- but the project has reportedly not received comprehensive approval.