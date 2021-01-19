Trump Reportedly ‘Not Planning to Pardon Himself or His Family Members’

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump made a nonfinal decision to not issue a preemptive pardon for himself or for his immediate family members in the final days of his term, a report said Monday, as he was said to be poised to grant clemency to more than 100 people.

Reuters cited a source familiar with Trump’s deliberations as saying “so far” he doesn’t plan to pardon himself or his children, options that he has discussed with advisers.While neither Trump nor his immediate family members currently face criminal charges, many believe the president could be charged with inciting the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.A presidential self-pardon would be highly controversial and some say it would be unconstitutional. Some White House officials have warned Trump that such a move would make him look guilty, according to Reuters.Trump is expected to announce the pardons on Tuesday, before departing the White House on Wednesday morning. His presidency ends at noon.He spent many hours Sunday with his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and other advisers to review a list of more than 100 names, The Washington Post reported.Many of the pardons will be uncontroversial, the report said, citing two people familiar with the discussions.The outgoing president is seen as having made decisions on pardons rather capriciously throughout his presidency, not basing his decisions on the recommendations of various committees and Justice Department reviews, as past presidents have.In late December, Trump pardoned a host of former aides and associates, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Kushner’s father.