0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 21:10

US Military Apache Crashes in Syria’s Hasakah - Report

Story Code : 911193
US Military Apache Crashes in Syria’s Hasakah - Report
The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, citing local sources, reported that the aircraft went down inside a US-run base at the al-Jabsa oil field in the oil-rich city of al-Shaddadi, located about 60 kilometers south of the provincial capital city of Hasakah, on Tuesday morning.

The sources said the helicopter crashed during a refueling operation, and there are reports of injuries among its crew members.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ Takfiri group] terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the deployment is meant to plunder the country's resources. 

The US first confirmed its looting of Syrian oil during a Senate hearing exchange between South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in late July last year.

On July 30 and during his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo confirmed for the first time that an American oil company would begin work in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

The Syrian government strongly condemned the agreement, saying that the deal was struck to plunder the country's natural resources, including oil and gas, under the sponsorship and support of the administration of US President Donald Trump.
Related Stories
UAE Rejects Israeli Media’s ‘Wholly False’ Reports on Arresting Iranians
Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates vigorously rejected Israeli media reports that its security services arrested a number of Iranians purportedly ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021