0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 22:30

We will Break Zionists’ Intelligence Boycott: Al-Nujaba Spox.

Story Code : 911202
We will Break Zionists’ Intelligence Boycott: Al-Nujaba Spox.
According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, a speech at the unveiling ceremony of the official Hebrew-language website of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement was delivered by Ahmad Aql, the Palestinian ambassador to Iraq, and Nasr al-Shammari, the movement’s spokesman, in the presence of representatives of the Islamic Resistance groups and a group of political analysts in Baghdad.

The spokesman of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement emphasized the importance of the media in the equations of war with the enemies and said, “At present, the media is no longer part of the battle but rather three-quarters of the battle is described. The weapon of the media is the only weapon with which the enemy forces can be targeted, no matter how far away they are.”

al-Shammari explained, “Previously, we have seen the creation of Arabic (media) channels and pages, as well as the emergence of Arabic-speaking spokesmen by the enemy to sow discord” and reiterated, “Today we use the same weapon to target the enemy that was exclusively in their hands in the past. From now on, we will address the depths of the enemy, including its supporters and popular bases, to inform them of all the crises and the terrible future that awaits them, which is boycotted by the Zionist regime.”

He added, “The opportunity for the Zionists is short and we have now entered the process of the decline of that regime. The same path that Martyr Qasem Soleymani defined and Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis moved on, continues until the liberation of al-Quds and we go to their houses – the place which is the source of all conspiracies.”

The deputy secretary-general of al-Nujaba said, “The government that feels most threatened by the media is the Zionist regime. Israel is a regime and a society based on the distortion and exaggeration of the media and which tries to demonstrate its invincible power and army but today we see that in the face of the Islamic Resistance, it has suffered from disastrous defeats.”

al-Shammari said that the Zionist regime and the Americans only understand the language of force, noting that plans such as “establishing two states” or “normalizing relations with the Zionist regime” will never be the solution to peace and tranquillity in the region but rather, the solution to the region is to resist against the American and Zionist occupiers.

In conclusion, he referred to Iraq’s position on the “compromise project” and said, “Iraq, as part of the Islamic Resistance Axis in the region, cannot take a neutral position in the struggle of the oppressed Palestinian people against the occupying Zionist regime and as long as part of Palestine is occupied by the Zionist regime, Iraq and the region, in general, will never be at peace.”
Related Stories
AEOI Chief: Iran’s Distrust of US Based on Realities
Islam Times - Iran’s nuclear chief says the country’s distrust of the United States is based on realities, and Washington first needs to rebuild the missing trust.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021