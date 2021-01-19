0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 23:16

US Cuts Off Telephone Line to Russian Consulate in New York

Story Code : 911204
US Cuts Off Telephone Line to Russian Consulate in New York
The Russian Consulate-General in New York has been completely cut off city telephone lines by the American authorities since 18 January, the diplomatic mission in the city has stated via its official Twitter account, Sputnik reported.

The consulate added that it is occasionally also encountering issues with Internet connectivity.

A source at the Russian mission in New York says US authorities are citing technical issues as the reason for the cut-off. According to the source, however, a two-day delay in the resumption of telephone services is "unheard of". The diplomatic mission in the city has several telephone lines connected and all of them went dead at the same time, the source adds.

The diplomatic mission has asked people to use its email address to send any questions they might have, referring to their current inability to receive phone calls.

The Trump administration previously took a number of actions against Russian diplomatic facilities, ordering the closure of the Consulate-General in San Francisco and the Trade Representative in Washington on 31 August 2017, giving diplomats only two days to abandon the buildings, and later also closing the Consulate in Seattle in 2019.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021