Iran Employs New Electronic Gear in Military Drill

New electronic devices and systems came into operation in a military exercise that Iran's Army Ground Force is holding in the country's southeastern coastal regions.

The Army Ground Force units on Wednesday used two advanced electronic systems for military operations for the first time in the war game underway along the Makran coasts.During the Eqtedar-99 war game, the Ground Force units operated a mobile electro-optical monitoring system, dubbed Jalal.The homegrown system analyzes radar and optical data and connects to command and control centers to transfer images taken with night-vision devices.Another product utilized in the drill was a mobile GIS-based command and control system that develops geographic data and plans facilitating the control of military operations in the remote areas, battlefield or the drill zones.Various Army units have attended the large-scale war game, including the airborne commandos, special forces and rapid reaction brigades.