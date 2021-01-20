0
Wednesday 20 January 2021 - 12:25

Biden To Be Sworn in as 46th US President, Ending Trump Era

Story Code : 911310
Biden To Be Sworn in as 46th US President, Ending Trump Era
Outgoing President Donald Trump entered the White House four years ago as a brash billionaire outsider, but he is being ousted by a polar opposite whose devotion to service, deep knowledge of Washington, and personal scars will unquestionably set a different tone.

Biden, a 78-year-old former vice president and longtime senator, will take the oath of office at noon [1700 GMT] on the US Capitol's West front, the very spot where pro-Trump rioters clashed with police two weeks ago before storming Congress in a deadly insurrection.

While a transition of power will occur much as it has for more than two centuries, this inauguration is unlike any other.

Official Washington has taken on the dystopian look of an armed camp, protected by some 25,000 National Guard troops tasked with preventing any repeat of this month's attack.

And with the pandemic raging, the general public is essentially barred from attending the swearing-in, leading to unprecedented optics: an empty National Mall on Inauguration Day.

With the death toll soaring past 400,000, Biden on Tuesday led a powerful tribute to victims of Covid-19 as he arrived in Washington.

Biden, who has suffered deep personal tragedy and is known for his public displays of emotion, has stressed the need to unite the country after Trump's chaos.

"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said in somber remarks at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
20 January 2021
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
19 January 2021
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021