0
Wednesday 20 January 2021 - 13:00

“Israeli” Navy Prepares for Confrontation against Hezbollah, Hamas

Story Code : 911319
“Israeli” Navy Prepares for Confrontation against Hezbollah, Hamas
The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] recently held a drill in the southern town of Ashkelon to simulate Gaza war scenarios. Residents were surprised to see large IOF forces in full gear on the city’s streets, but a key element in the exercise was hidden from view: The Navy’s close cooperation with ground forces.

The IOF is transforming its naval arm into a key fighting force. During the drill, armored corps officers were stationed on every battleship to integrate sea and land capabilities. They relayed intelligence collected by the ships to tanks in the field, while taking requests for the Navy to hit land targets.  

The IOF is equipping its missile boats with substantial firepower and intelligence gear, the Mako website reported. This will enable the Navy to eliminate high-value targets in Gaza, including rocket launch sites, Palestinian headquarters and elusive rocket squads.  

This week, the “Israeli” entity’s Shin Bet warned that the military buildup in Gaza poses the gravest terror threat to the entity on the Palestinian front. Security experts say that the IOF will ultimately have to dismantle the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas war machine, including its elite naval commandos.

The IOF is also concerned about the Hezbollah’s naval capacity and its stockpile of land-to-sea rockets. In the 2006 Lebanon War, the Lebanese Resistance group hit an “Israeli” warship with an advanced missile.

The “Israeli” entity’s missile boats have been armed with precision-guided munitions and a powerful cannon that can fire up to 200 shells per minute with pinpoint accuracy, the Mako report said.
Related Stories
New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman
Islam Times - Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
20 January 2021
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
19 January 2021
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021