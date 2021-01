Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s warplanes and artillery targeted areas in the Gaza Strip in Palestine on Tuesday evening.

Al-Maghazi and al-Barij areas in the center, Beit Hanoun and al-Zaytoun areas in the north, and Khan Yunis in the south were among the areas targeted by the Zionist regime.The occupation regime claimed to have targeted several Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement [Hamas] checkpoints in the Gaza Strip.