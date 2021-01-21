0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 05:18

China Dismisses Pompeo Uighur Genocide Claim as Outrageous Lies

Story Code : 911444
China Dismisses Pompeo Uighur Genocide Claim as Outrageous Lies
Under the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump, the US has butted heads with China over trade, security, technology, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and rights from Hong Kong to Xinjiang, home to the Uighur minority.

In the dying days of Trump's administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched his final broadsides against China.

America's top diplomat said Beijing's sweeping incarceration of mostly Muslim minorities in the far western Xinjiang region amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.

"We are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

In a rebuttal typifying the strained language between the rivals, a foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing hit back on Wednesday, accusing Pompeo of fabricating "sensational false propositions" throughout his term in office.

Genocide had "never happened in the past, is not happening now and will never happen in China", spokesman Hua Chunying said in her last public joust with Pompeo, a regular target of the ministry's anger throughout the Trump administration.

Rights groups say at least one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang.

Independent access to the sensitive area is highly restricted, making reporting and verification of the allegations near impossible.

But witnesses and activists say that China is seeking to forcibly integrate the Uighurs into the majority Han culture by eradicating Islamic customs, including by forcing Muslims to eat pork and drink alcohol - both forbidden by their faith - whilst imposing a regime of effective forced labor.

Pompeo's vociferous criticism of Beijing has been a hallmark of his tenure, but he had earlier danced around directly alleging genocide - although he repeatedly stated his view the treatment of Uighurs was reminiscent of Nazi Germany's policies.

Pompeo urged all international bodies including courts to take up cases over China's treatment of the Uighurs and voiced confidence that the United States would keep raising pressure.

China denies wrongdoing and contends that its camps are vocational training centers meant to reduce the allure of Islamic extremism in the wake of attacks.

Pompeo's successor, President-Elect Joe Biden's pick for Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said Tuesday that he agreed with the incumbent's decision to label China's actions as genocide.

Blinken has also vowed to stay tough on China, echoing other members of the incoming administration who have said they will continue to fight against Chinese trade practices and threats to US security.

But Hua saved most of her criticism on Wednesday for Pompeo, calling him a "clown" and instead suggesting that other US officials had been misled by members of the Trump administration.

Hua said she hoped the incoming Biden administration, which takes over on Wednesday, would "treat China objectively and rationally and meet China in the middle".

Biden is expected to be more measured in tone and knit back together tattered alliances on the global stage.

But he has told US media that he will keep Donald Trump's trade war tariffs on China for the time being when he moves into the Oval Office.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
20 January 2021
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
19 January 2021
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021