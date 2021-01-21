Azerbaijan Says Lost 2,855 Troops in Nagorno-Karabakh War

Islam Times - Azerbaijani says it lost more than 2,800 troops during the 44-day war with neighboring Armenia over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Azeri Defense Ministry said that the army had lost at least 2,855 soldiers during the war with Armenia over the region.It updated the death toll from the war after learning of some funerals and the identities of the deceased soldiers.The ministry added that at least 50 Azerbaijani troopers were also still missing.Baku had previously provided a slightly lower death toll from the war.Armenia has announced that 2,317 of its troops were killed during the war, which also killed more than 90 Azerbaijani and 50 Armenian civilians.Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been occupied by ethnic Armenian separatists backed by Armenia since 1992 when they broke from Azerbaijan in a war that killed some 30,000 people.The conflict erupted on September 27 last year and ended on November 10 with a Russian-brokered truce.As part of the truce agreement, Armenia returned swathes of territory it had occupied for decades to Azeri control.