‘Israeli’ Forces Demolish Al-Araqib Village for the 182nd Time

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Tuesday demolished al-Araqib village, located in al-Naqab region in the Palestinian territories which the Zionist forces have occupied in 1948, for the 182nd time.

Ma’an News Agency reported that the occupation forces broke into the village with a number of bulldozers and demolished the Palestinian homes and tents, and displaced their families.The people of al-Araqib affirmed their continued steadfastness on their lands, and determination to rebuild their homes and erect their tents.They also stressed their rejection of the occupation plans which demolished dozens of villages in the occupied Palestinian territories, which the Zionist entity has occupied in 1948, with the aim of displacing their people and seizing their lands, within its scheme to Judaize these villages.