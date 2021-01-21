0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 07:05

‘Israeli’ Forces Demolish Al-Araqib Village for the 182nd Time

Story Code : 911463
Ma’an News Agency reported that the occupation forces broke into the village with a number of bulldozers and demolished the Palestinian homes and tents, and displaced their families.

The people of al-Araqib affirmed their continued steadfastness on their lands, and determination to rebuild their homes and erect their tents.

They also stressed their rejection of the occupation plans which demolished dozens of villages in the occupied Palestinian territories, which the Zionist entity has occupied in 1948, with the aim of displacing their people and seizing their lands, within its scheme to Judaize these villages.
